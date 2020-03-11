Western Kentucky, University of Louisville extend spring breaks; WKU, UofL, UK face-to-face classes cancelled

0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni announced Wednesday that the university would extend its spring break and limit face-to-face meetings.

The decision comes in the wake of the World Health Organization’s declaration of a global pandemic of COVID-19, or Coronavirus. The virus has impacted eight people in Kentucky thus far, and several others around the state, country and world.

“It’s a fluid situation, and we’re working through it,” Caboni said.

The university is currently on spring break, but the break has been extended through March 22.

“Students are encouraged to reamin at home, but residence halls will still open as planned this Sunday, March 15, at noon for those students who need to return to campus,” a WKU post said.

The university will transition to an alternate delivery format March 23 through April 5. Face-to-face classes will not occur during this time period.

As for sporting events, the university said those decisions will be made in consolation with the NCAA and Conference USA.

University of Kentucky

The University of Kentucky announced Wednesday that face-to-face classes will be cancelled. However, the universities said classes will be transitioned to alternate formats such as online platforms.

Classes will continue online or other alternatives from March 23 through April 3. The university plans to resume normal course delivery April 6.

Staff operations will continue as normal. International travel is suspended indefinitely.

The university also said travelers arriving from Europe and Japan will be required to self-isolate for two week after their arrival in the U.S. before returning to campus.

University of Louisville

The University of Louisville also announced Wednesday that face-to-face classes will be cancelled. However, the universities said classes will be transitioned to alternate formats such as online platforms.

Classes will resume March 18, with an extension to the university’s spring break until then. However, those classes will not be face-to-face until, at least, April 5.

“We understand that these restrictions will cause significant inconvenience for many of you,” President Neeli Bendapudi said. “Please know that we do not make these restrictions and recommendations lightly.”

The campus of UofL is operational, a press release said.

Students should anticipate direct correspondence from individual course instructors before March 18. University housing will be available, but students are urged to stay away from campus if possible.

