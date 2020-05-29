Western Kentucky University says tuition rates won’t change, announces fall semester plans

0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Western Kentucky University doesn’t plan to change tuition rates for the first time in 40 years, and students will return to campus this fall.

The university said in a statement that regents at the school in Bowling Green voted Wednesday to keep tuition prices for the coming year the same as they were for the 2019-20 school year. The statement said the last time tuition was held flat was for the 1979-80 school year.

Currently, in-state residential students pay $5,401 in tuition costs at the university. Regents also decided online course fees would not be charged throughout the entire 2020-21 school year. Students who elect to take online classes must pay a $150 course fee to register.

University President Timothy C. Caboni said the coronavirus pandemic has had a negative financial impact on many students and keeping tuition rates flat can help ease their burden.

As for the fall, Caboni announced Thursday that students would return to the Hill on Aug. 24. However, limitations and differences will still exist due to the pandemic.

As a part of the Big Red Restart Plan, Caboni said university personnel and students would shift to wearing masks, and students would be spaced while in classes. The university offers about 190 courses that contain 50 students or more. Caboni said those courses are being considered, and students will see changes in the way they take those courses and appear in the classroom.

WKU will take neither fall break nor Labor Day because students will instead leave campus for the Thanksgiving holiday. Fall break will be combined into the Thanksgiving holiday week, which is Nov. 23-27.

Classes will resume Nov. 30, but students will complete the semester with remote learning. No in-person instruction or assessments will be given for the remainder of the semester.

Finals will be completed remotely, which is set for Dec. 7-11.

Winter commencement will be postponed and will be held with spring commencement.

