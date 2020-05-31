Western Kentucky University says tuition rates won’t change

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Western Kentucky University doesn’t plan to change tuition rates for the first time in 40 years. The university said in a statement that regents at the school in Bowling Green voted Wednesday to keep tuition prices for the coming year the same as they were for the 2019-20 school year. The statement said the last time tuition was held flat was for the 1979-80 school year. University President Timothy C. Caboni said the coronavirus pandemic has had a negative financial impact on many students and keeping tuition rates flat can help ease their burden.