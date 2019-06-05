WCLU

White Castle robbed early Wednesday, suspect on run

Glasgow Police say the local White Castle was robbed early this morning. Police responded to a robbery in progress around 2:30 a.m.

According to a news release, a white male subject had grabbed a female employee’s arms and forced her into the kitchen area. She screamed out and another employee responded to her aid.  According to the release, the suspect then forced both employees to open the cash register.

The suspect left through a side door with an undetermined amount of money and ran behind White Castle in a unknown direction.

After further investigation, it was determined the suspect and a female accomplice had been inside the store earlier in the night.

The suspect is identified as a white male with red hair and short beard with a mustache. He was wearing glasses, a dark blue hoodie with light blue jeans.

If you have any information, call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

