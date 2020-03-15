0 Shares

Whitney Fisher Breeze, age 32 of Horse Cave, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was a native of Hart County. Over the past year, Whitney fought as a warrior battling cancer and complications from a stroke. She loved her family, especially her two boys. Being a mother was her greatest joy.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Willie E. “Dickie” Wilson and Phyllis Wilson; her paternal grandparents, Dr. Howard E. Fisher and Brenda Fisher; her Memaw, Elizabeth Wilson.

She is survived by her two sons, Braylon and Trinton Breeze; her parents, Todd and Lisa Fisher of Horse Cave; one sister, Payton Fisher of Bowling Green; one brother, Trace Fisher of Horse Cave; the father of her two sons, Deron Breeze, of Columbia.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow at a later date in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m. on Monday, March 16th and again on Tuesday, March 17th from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation that will be deposited into a trust for Braylon and Trinton Breeze.

Related