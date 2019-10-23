0 Shares

Whitney Michelle Ballard, age 25, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, October 21st, 2019 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. The daughter of Robert Allen Ballard and Tina Sneed (Michael Haynes), she was born in Glasgow on August 4th, 1994.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two brothers, Trevor Allen Ballard, Cincinnati and Garrett Allen Ballard, Bowling Green; fiancé, Tristan Wells, Glasgow; paternal grandparents, Robert and Linda Ballard; maternal grandparents, Billy and Anna Houchens; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles also survive.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 26th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM Friday and 9:00 AM until time for services Saturday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Mount Olivet-Deweese Cemetery.