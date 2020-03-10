0 Shares

William A. Barbour, age 60, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his residence in Horse Cave, KY. He was a farmer and a member of Little Blue Springs Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Allen Barbour and the late Adelene Payton Alexander. He was also preceded in death by three brothers Alfred, Billy Joe and Larry Wayne Barbour.

He is survived by one sister, Sherry Hall (David), Horse Cave, KY; two nieces, two nephews; three great nephews and one great niece.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Little Blue Springs Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Little Blue Springs Baptist Church with, Rev. Donald Woods and Rev. K.T. Ford officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.

Related