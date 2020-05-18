0 Shares

William Azro Tarrence, 66 of Bowling Green died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Medical Center.

He was a son of the late Ezra and Linda Johnson Tarrence and is preceded in death by one sister. William was a body shop technician and a member of Hillview Heights Church.

His survivors include his wife Debbie Bowlin Tarrence; a daughter, Billie Jo Parrish (Joe Spurgeon); a son, Michael Tarrence (Laura); seven grandchildren, Preston Tarrence, K’leigh Parrish, Karter Parrish, Maddox Tarrence, Juli’Anna Parrish, Gabe Spurgeon, Madison Spurgeon; one brother and four sisters and several nieces and nephews.

Due to these uncertain times a private family service will be held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery at Roundhill. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hardyandsonfuneralhomes.com

