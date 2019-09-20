0 Shares

William [Bill] Baker Bragg, 78, formerly of Knob Lick, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Glasgow State Nursing Facility. Born January 28, 1941 in Edmonton, KY he was a son of the late Leon and Minnie Avel Parrigin Bragg. He was the husband of the late Martha Bragg, who passed away March 22, 2014.

He was a farmer and of the Church of Christ faith.

Survivors include, one daughter Velvet (Riley) Philpott, Glasgow; three sons, Delton Bragg, Summer Shade, Jonathan (Sarah) Bragg, Mt Juliet, TN and Jeffrey (Susan) Turner, Ft. Run; five grandchildren, William Philpott Jr, Olivia Bragg, Tambra Buckley, Nicole Wade, and Meagan Turner; five great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death, besides his wife and parents, include five sisters, Lizzie, Frances, Flossie, Lois and Rebecca; and three brothers Wayne, Roy, and Wilbert.

Funeral services will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Gary Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, September 22, 2019, 1:00-9:00 P.M. and on Monday, September 23, 2019 after 7:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.