William “Bill” Frasier, age 71, of Horse Cave, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. He was a native of Horse Cave and a member of Horse Cave Baptist Church. He was a Vietnam Veteran having served 2 tours in the Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Murel Frasier and Naomi Bumgardner Frasier and one brother, Arthur Ray Frasier.

He is survived by two daughters, Erin Lovell (Tracy), Georgetown and Whitney Taylor (Brent) of Lexington; two grandsons, Kip Taylor & Gideon Lovell; two sisters, Ann Campbell and Doris Jones, both of Horse Cave; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of service on Sunday.