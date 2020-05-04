0 Shares

William “Bill” Leslie Settle, 91, of Glasgow, KY passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Stovall Crossing, KY, April 20, 1929, to the late Horace and Lucille Logsdon Settle. He was a lifelong farmer and a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Annie Furlong Settle of Glasgow, KY whom he married December 24, 1948; 3 daughters, Sandra Wilkerson of Glasgow, Billie Jo Toms (David) of Bowling Green, Bonnie Johnson (Paul) of South Carolina; 2 sisters, Janet Glass of Glasgow, Louise Edwards of Florida; 4 grandchildren, Chris Toms (Tracey) of Bowling Green, Daniel Toms (Kristi) of Elizabethtown, Tracy Starnes (Wayne) of Lexington, Andrea Soltysiak (Daniel) of Grand Rapids, Michigan; 8 great-grandchildren, Spencer Toms of Louisville, Addyson Toms of Bowling Green, Marissa Toms and Owen Toms, both of Elizabethtown, Ava Soltysiak, Alexandra Soltysiak, and Trent Soltysiak all of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Ella Kate of Lexington.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Settle and a son-in-law, Clifton Wilkerson.

A private family service will be held Monday, May 4th at Happy Valley Memorial Garden. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Settle. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

