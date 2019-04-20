0 Shares

William “Bill” “Pete” McCaig, 83 of Bowling Green went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 19, 2019 with family at his side.

He was a son of the late Homer and Lenora Pate McCaig and is preceded in death by two brothers, J. B. and Kenneth Isreal; four sisters, Vestal Pate, Eldean Bradley, Wanda Graham, Georgia Miller, two sons-in-law, Albert Davidson and Jack Fuchs and one grandson-in-law, Ben Warner. He was a retired employee of General Motors and a farmer and also a member of Scottsville Road Baptist Church and the UAW.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda McCaig; three children, Anita Davidson, Brenda Craig (Paul) and Cory McCaig (Lachelle); six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one sister, Ann Duffel; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Hays Cemetery. Visitation 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.