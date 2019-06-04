Logo


WILLIAM “BILLY” CASSADY

on 04/06/2019 |
William “Billy” Cassady, age 70, of Park City passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 22, 1948 in Barren County to the late W.B. “Benny” Cassady and the late Maevonia Doyle Cassady. He was married for twenty years to Loretta Hope Cassady, who survives.

Billy was a member of Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church. He worked at Mammoth Cave National Park and was a farmer.

Besides his wife he leaves to honor his memory, one daughter, Stacey Branham (Nathan) of Cave City;  three grandsons, Chance Goldsmith– Jewett of Park City, Grant Branham of Cave City and Logan Poole of Park City; one sister, Paula Gail Cassady of Louisville and several nieces and nephews.

Billy was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Beth Poole and his sister, Joyce Chism.

Internment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

 

VISITATION

3 pm-8 pm, Monday, April 8,  2019

10 am– 12 pm, Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

 

FUNERAL SERVICE

12 pm Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

 

