William Bruce Bell age 57 of Summer Shade passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home. Bruce was the son of the late William “Billy” Bell and Marilyn Witty Deweese. Bruce was a former employee of LSC Communications and a member of the Edmonton Worship Center.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday at the Edmonton Worship Center with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday at the Edmonton Worship Center and after 9:00 AM Friday until time for the services at the church.

He is survived by his wife Cathy Bell of Summer Shade. Three children. Patrick Faulkner of Sumer Shade, Ryan and husband Ryan Fowler of Bowling Green and Morgan and husband Coty Worley of Horse Cave. His step-mother Mayrene Bell of Edmonton. Five grandchildren; Mason Faulkner, Lila Fowler, Nora Fowler, Jack Fowler and Penn Worley. Four siblings. Sheila (Kenny) Scott, Brad (Cherie) Bell, Sharla (Clinton) Heuer and Chad (Meloney) Deweese. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson Jaxon Faulkner.

