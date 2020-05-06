0 Shares

William C. French, Jr., age 72, was called to his heavenly home surrounded by his wife of 53 1/2 years, Sharon Patterson French, daughter, Angela French Lawler and son-in-law, Emmanuel Lawler along with a host of family and friends on May 4th, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

Bill, as he was known to most, was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. He proudly served his country from 1968-1969 in the Big Red One platoon. His love of his country was only surpassed by his love of family. He was a member of Nesbit Alexander DAV.

Upon his return home from Vietnam, he held several jobs, which allowed him to attend WKU where he earned an associates degree. Eventually he found a career in sales that brought him lifelong success. This success can be attributed to his hard work ethic and natural abilities. He retired as a regional manager with Monumental Life Insurance Company, where he won many awards, trips and accolades.

Bill had many hobbies, but the one that brought him the greatest joy was cooking. He fancied himself an amateur chef, whose meals for family and friends was legendary. He loved having his family and friends over to partake in his culinary dishes he so lovingly prepared.

He had many names and several hats and whether he was called husband, daddy, papa or Bill -Bill, he found happiness in each one. His greatest pleasure in life was his family. He loved all of them unconditionally. Being an adored son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle was an astonishing gift bestowed on those who loved him and to those he loved.

He now rejoins his loved ones in Glory including his parents, William C. French, Sr., Virginia Hope Brooks French and his beloved mother in law, Dee Patterson. Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Angela French Lawler (Emmanuel), two grandchildren, William Spencer Lawler (Sarah) and Deidre Kaye Lawler; two great-grandchildren whom he adored, William Braxton and Lillie Kaye Lawler all of Brownsville, KY; four sisters, Carolyn Hogan of Flager Beach, FL, Cherri Rippy (Chris) of Bowling Green, KY, Debbie Durbin and Donna French of Smiths Grove, KY, honorary brother, Roger Parsley (Jeannie) of Brownsville, KY. Bill was a true and devoted friend to many, but he had a lifelong devoted friendship with Roger. Their friendship was rare and unbreakable.

Interment will be in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery, where he was a member.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE AND LIMITED TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY. – ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME PARK CITY CHAPEL –

