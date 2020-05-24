William Carson Burgess
Mr. William Carson Burgess, age 87, of Gamaliel, passed away, Saturday,
May 23, 2020, at The Palace Health & Rehabilitation in Red Boiling
Springs, Tennessee. He was born January 10, 1933, the son of the late
Hillary Carl and Virgie Burgess. He married the late Geraldine Taylor
Burgess in September of 1962. Carson was a member of Gamaliel Baptist
Church, and enjoyed gardening, and listening to Gospel music.
He is survived by one son; Hillary and his wife Brenda Burgess, one
brother; Reid Burgess, all of Gamaliel.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four
brothers; Ray, Mitchell, Veachel, and Ralph Burgess, three sisters;
Geneva Davis, Amy England, and Buena Kingrey.
Funeral services for Carson Burgess will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020
at 1:00 p.m. at Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel with burial to follow
in The Gamaliel Cemetery. Bro. Danny Pace will officiate the service.
Visitation will take place from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 25,
2020, and continue after 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday until service time.
Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to The Gamaliel Cemetery,
and can be made at the funeral home, or mailed to:
Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home
204 Columbia Avenue
Tompkinsville, KY 42167
