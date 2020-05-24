0 Shares

Mr. William Carson Burgess, age 87, of Gamaliel, passed away, Saturday,

May 23, 2020, at The Palace Health & Rehabilitation in Red Boiling

Springs, Tennessee. He was born January 10, 1933, the son of the late

Hillary Carl and Virgie Burgess. He married the late Geraldine Taylor

Burgess in September of 1962. Carson was a member of Gamaliel Baptist

Church, and enjoyed gardening, and listening to Gospel music.

He is survived by one son; Hillary and his wife Brenda Burgess, one

brother; Reid Burgess, all of Gamaliel.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four

brothers; Ray, Mitchell, Veachel, and Ralph Burgess, three sisters;

Geneva Davis, Amy England, and Buena Kingrey.

Funeral services for Carson Burgess will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020

at 1:00 p.m. at Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel with burial to follow

in The Gamaliel Cemetery. Bro. Danny Pace will officiate the service.

Visitation will take place from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 25,

2020, and continue after 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday until service time.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to The Gamaliel Cemetery,

and can be made at the funeral home, or mailed to:

Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home

204 Columbia Avenue

Tompkinsville, KY 42167

Anderson-Bartley funeral home is both honored, and privileged to be

entrusted with the care of Mr. Burgess and his family.

Related