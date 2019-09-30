William Ervin “Billy” Bowles (Updated)

0 Shares

William Ervin “Billy” Bowles, 57, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 1, 1962 in Louisville, KY, the son of the late James Bowles and Ruby Bowles Kettles. Mr. Bowles was a salesclerk at Traveler’s Food Mart for several years and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Anita Bowles of Glasgow, KY; two sons, Travis Bowles (Josephine McGee) and Darian Bowles both of Glasgow; three brothers, Jerry Bowles (Diane) of Glasgow, KY, Mike Bowles (Karen) of Chalybeate, KY and Brian Bowles (Brandy) of Lafayette, TN; three sisters, Margaret Fowler (Chuck) of Glasgow, KY, Martha Wren (Mike) of Glasgow, KY and Sandra Bowles (Chris Madison) of Park City, KY; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Bowles and Cathy Nifong; niece, Lisa Bowles.

Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, October 3rd at the Bowles Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the funeral home, to help with the funeral expenses.