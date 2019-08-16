0 Shares

William Eugene Shewmaker, age 82 of Cub Run, KY, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was a loving husband and father, veteran of the United States Army, and a member of Cub Run Methodist Church.

William is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Martha Ann Shewmaker of Cub Run, KY; his children, Thomas Eugene Shewmaker of Munfordville, KY; Lisa Johnson (Clifford) of Cub Run, KY; Rosemary Ashby (Kenny) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Malinda Childress (Mark), Timothy Shewmaker (Lynn), and Bill Shewmaker (Marsha) all of Cub Run, KY; three sisters, Kathy, Beverly, and Sherie; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Shewmaker and Zula Hardin Shewmaker and one daughter, Tammy Shewmaker.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, and from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Monday at 1:00 p.m. CT at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Cub Run Cemetery with military honors.