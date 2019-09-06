0 Shares

William F. “Bill” “Watt” Meredith, 77, of Wheatland, MO passed away Sept. 2, 2019 at Harry S. Truman VA Medical Center in Columbia, MO.

The Edmonson county native was a retired inspector at G.E Appliance Park, a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a member and past commander of Wand B. Doyle Chapter 32 D.A.V and a member of Nisbet Alexander Post 6937 V.F.W. He was a son of the late Rex Meredith and Lieurena Hunt Meredith.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hunt Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Saturday and after 12:00 Noon Sunday.