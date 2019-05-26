0 Shares

William Floyd Tomblin age 69 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late Paul and Madelle Coomer Tomblin. He was a retired farmer and of the Baptist faith. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Monday at New Liberty Cemetery. He is survived by three children. Jeff Tomblin of Edmonton, Tammy Gearlds of Smith Grove and William Lloyd Tomblin of Columbia. Seven brothers and sisters. Bettie Lou Vaughn of Edmonton, Reecie Trent of Sulphur Well, Kenneth “Tiger” Tomblin of Edmonton, Virgie Smith of Edmonton, Mary Gulley of Glasgow, Judy Tomblin of Glasgow and Jimmy Tomblin of Somerset. One grandson Ethan Tomblin also survives.