William Gerald Nunnally (updated)

William Gerald Nunnally, 85 of Bowling Green, formally of Summer Shade, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence. Born February 22, 1935 in Summer Shade, he was the son of the late Clayton and Pauline Hodge Nunnally. He was the husband of 66 years to Janet Martin Nunnally, who survives.

He was a director at Exceptional Industry and a member of the Summer Shade Christian Church. He served in the United States Navy.

Survivors, other than his wife include one daughter Marla Ingram, of Bowling Green; one grand daughter C.J. (Levent) Kellar of Ohio; two great grand children William and Zoe Kellar of Ohio; one sister, June Wallace of Bowling Green; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death, besides his parents, was one sister Dana Sympson.

Private graveside services will be held.

McMurtrey Funeral Home is assisting the family.

