William Harold “Cat” Ayers, 53, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, October 31st, at Cumberland County Hospital. William was born in Columbus, IN on November 11, 1965, a son of the late Virginia Jean (Whited) and Harold Eugene Ayers. He was a core buyer at HD Truck Parts. He was also a Master Mason.

On September 16, 1997, he married Amy McCall Ayers, who survives, of Tompkinsville. William is also survived by a daughter, Stephanie Ayers (Jason), of Edinburg, IN.,three sons, Christopher Ayers (Thalessa), of Edinburg, IN., Cody Ayers (Alisha), of Edinburg, IN and Casey Ayers (Ashley), of Tompkinsville, KY., and ten grandchildren. William is also survived by a sister, Crystal Ayers, of Taylorsville, IN., a brother, Mark Ayers (Tamie), of Niveneh, Ind.,

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Dell Ayers, and one grandchild.

Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 3rd at 12 Noon at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Visitation is Sunday morning after 8:30 until service time at 12 noon. Burial is in Hickory Ridge Cemetery.

