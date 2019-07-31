0 Shares

William Harrison “Smitty” Smith Jr., 86, of Cave City, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late William H. Smith Sr. and Avis Rhoton Smith. In the early 70’s, Smitty was the owner and operator of the Cave City Auto Parts and worked for a short time in the maintenance department for Mammoth Cave National Park. He then worked and retired from Modern Woodman Insurance Company after 30 years. In the late 60’s thru early 70’s Smitty was a member of the Cave City Volunteer Fire Department and had once served as the department’s fire chief. He was a member of the Cave City Masonic Lodge for several years and was a former lodge master. He attended Cave City Christian Church and was a Korean Veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force and Air Guard.

Survivors include three sons, Williams H. Smith (Jheanshetan Wolfsbrother) of Cave City, Michael D. Smith (Ellen) of Cave City and Harold W. Smith of Virginia Beach, VA; one daughter, Mary Oaks of Glasgow; grandchildren, Robbie Williams, Matthew Smith, Patricia Newton (Joe), Emily Reynolds, Joey Oaks (Erin), Lisa Davis and Rhonda Yarbrough (Darren); 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren also survive. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ann “Dottie” Smith.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, August 3rd at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Military honors provided by DAV Chapter #20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00pm Friday and Saturday morning until time for service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that a memorial contribution be made to the Alzheimer Association, Greater Kentucky Chapter, Kaden Tower 6100 Dutchmans Lane STE 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284