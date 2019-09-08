0 Shares

The patriarch of the Moody family, William Houston Moody Jr. of Alvaton, went home to be with the Lord on September 5th, 2019 at 70 years of age. He was born at home in Hart County on July 19th, 1949 to William Houston Moody Sr. and Edith Vernice Moody. His wonderful parents and loving sister, Edith Mae, preceded him in death.

The epitome of a strong, hard-working and self-made man, he leaves quite the legacy to be proud of. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Linda, for 52 years. Their children, Susan Porter (Jeff) and Billy Moody (Sarah), strive daily to uphold the honesty and integrity of the family business he built. He fiercely loved his grandchildren, Haven Broady (Jeremy), Dalton, Dakota, Denver, and Durham Moody. His great-granddaughters, Eden and Porter Broady, had him wrapped around their fingers. He also shared a strong bond with his sister, Kathleen Bolton, and his niece. Other close family members include his sister-in-law, Mary Wise, and her family.

He was a devoted member of Plum Springs Baptist Church for 34 years, where he served in countless areas, including as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was a loud, boisterous jokester who could pull pranks with the best of them. He could be found lost in thought on his back porch with a cup of coffee, cruising the lake looking for a bite, or even in the office making sure everyone was staying in line. While his family and friends desperately wish he was still here chasing his dreams (not to mention, advising you on yours!), we know he was completely ready to meet his Savior. Are you?

Arrangements for his Celebration of Life are as follows: Visitation is Monday from 2:00-8:00 at Plum Springs Baptist Church and Tuesday from 9:00-11:00 with service at 11:00 at the church with burial in Fairview Cemetery. The services were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Plum Springs Baptist Church (2080 Plum Springs Road, BG, KY 42101) for the building fund Houston was so passionate about.