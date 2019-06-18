0 Shares

William Kenneth Groce, 81, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home after a long illness. He was born at Kino, the son of John Robert and Zelma May Dearing Groce. Kenneth was a former employee for John Botts Construction, Groce Oil Co., P.C.A., Western Tobacco Warehouse, a farmer and most recently a residential painter. He was a member of the Dover Baptist Church at Haywood.

The family would like to thank Dr. Amelia Kiser for her love and care, and Robyn Lawson, Shelia Atwell and all the staff at T. J. Samson Hospice.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Betty Lou Powell Groce; one son, Jeff Groce; one daughter, Myra (Mike) Wheeler; 2 grandchildren, Ashley Wheeler and Tyler Wheeler; one brother, Bobby (Jan) Groce and one sister, Sue Yates; 3 nephews, Brad (Beth) Groce, Bruce (Bridgette) Groce and John (Amy) Yates; one niece, Lana Blaine and several great nieces and nephews and an uncle, Seth Thomas Groce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Yates and his in-laws, Wendell and Myrtle Powell.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, June 21st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Friday morning from 8:00 AM until time for the service.