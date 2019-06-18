WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

WILLIAM KENNETH GROCE

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

William Kenneth Groce, 81, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home after a long illness.  He was born at Kino, the son of John Robert and Zelma May Dearing Groce.  Kenneth was a former employee for John Botts Construction, Groce Oil Co., P.C.A., Western Tobacco Warehouse, a farmer and most recently a residential painter.  He was a member of the Dover Baptist Church at Haywood.

The family would like to thank Dr. Amelia Kiser for her love and care, and Robyn Lawson, Shelia Atwell and all the staff at T. J. Samson Hospice.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Betty Lou Powell Groce; one son, Jeff Groce; one daughter, Myra (Mike) Wheeler; 2 grandchildren, Ashley Wheeler and Tyler Wheeler; one brother, Bobby (Jan) Groce and one sister, Sue Yates; 3 nephews, Brad (Beth) Groce, Bruce (Bridgette) Groce and John (Amy) Yates; one niece, Lana Blaine and several great nieces and nephews and an uncle, Seth Thomas Groce.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Yates and his in-laws, Wendell and Myrtle Powell.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, June 21st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Friday morning from 8:00 AM until time for the service.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.