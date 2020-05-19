0 Shares

William Leon Hulings, 82, of Indianapolis, IN passed away Saturday, May 18th, at his home.

William was born in Kane, PA on March 5, 1938, a son of the late Lora and Robert Hulings.

He worked in construction. He served in the National Guard.

On November 27, 1965, he married Hilda (Alley) Hulings, who survives, of Indianapolis, IN.

Also surviving is a daughter, Lisa Gossage, of Indianapolis, IN; three grandchildren, Casi, Jenny and Jessy, and six great grandchildren, Cassidy, Benjamin, Harrison, Issac, Emma and Elise, two sisters, Betty Calhoun, of Texas; Alice Hulings, of Pennsylvania.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 20th at 11:00 A.M. at Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.

Arrangements by Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

