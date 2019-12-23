0 Shares

William Lester Thomas, Sr., 88, of Glasgow, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Born in the Railton community of Barren County, he was the son of the late James Corbin and Francis Corrine Snoody Thomas and husband of the late Elizabeth Jane Smith Thomas. Mr. Thomas was retired from the United States Army and of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include: 1 son William Thomas, Jr. of Glasgow; 1 brother Jack Thomas of Indiana; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers Kenneth, Geraldine and Calvin Thomas; 1 sister Tommy Day.

Graveside service will be held 1:00pm Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery, with military honors provided DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting family with services.

