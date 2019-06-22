WCLU

William Maxey “Bill” Rucker

William Maxey “Bill” Rucker, 74 of Munfordville passed away Wednesday, June 19 at his home.  Bill was born in Munfordville, KY to the late Johnny Clifton Rucker & Lucille Russell Warder.  He was a roofing contractor and the City Code Enforcement Officer for Munfordville.

Bill was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of the Munfordville Church of God, the Munfordville Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Chaplain, the Hart County Rescue Squad and the KY Federation of Fire Chaplains.

He was preceded in death by is wife Patricia Tyree Rucker, five brothers Pete, Johnny, Chester, Paul David and Bobby Rucker and two sisters Marietta Waldeck & Gayle Frazier.

Bill is survived by

Three daughters-Paula Gayle Rucker of Munfordville, Jennifer Lynn Rucker and Kimberly Jean Tisdale both of Niles, MI

two sons-William Bryan Rucker & Jason Matthew Rucker of Niles, MI

One brother-Roy “George” Rucker of Munfordville

Two sisters-Virginia Grady of Louisville and Dorothy Crain of Horse Cave

40 Grandchildren & Great-grandchildren also survive

Visitation will be Sunday from 3-8pm with the funeral service at 6pm Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home with Bro. David Shepherd officiating.  Burial will be in the Silverbrook Cemetery on Tuesday in Niles, MI.

The family request that memorial contributions be given to Gideon Bibles.

