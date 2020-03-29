William Riley Haynes, 73, of Glasgow, KY died Friday, March 27, 2020 at his residence, born in Louisville, KY the son of the late James William and Rene Beck Haynes. Mr. Haynes was a self-employed carpenter.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Curry Haynes; one daughter, Bobbi Jane Pace husband John of Louisville, KY; one son, John Robert Roth of Glasgow; two grandchildren, Chris and Maddlin Pace; three brothers, Michael, Larry and Randy Haynes all of Louisville, KY; one sister, Marilyn Mea of Louisville, KY.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Beck and one sister, Linda Haynes.

Cremation was chosen there will be no services at this time. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.