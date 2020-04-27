0 Shares

William Scott Severance, 81, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Louisville, KY, June 26, 1938, to the late Martin W. Severance and Vernon Elizabeth Day Severance. He had worked as a Motor Coach Driver and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Mr. Severance was an avid fisherman, loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include a daughter, JoAnn Donahue (John) of Cecilia, KY; two sons, Vincent Severance (Jennifer of Lexington, KY and Kurt Severance of Yorktown, VA; three grandchildren, Michael Megan Lawhorn, Matthew Severance and Luke Severance; several nieces and Nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Saunders Severance; brother, Martin W. Severance, Jr.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. The care of Mr. Severance has been entrusted to A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Please share your condolence with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

