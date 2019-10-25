0 Shares

William “Slim” Raymond Robertson, age 83, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday at the NHC Healthcare Facility in Glasgow.

Survivors include: 2 daughters: Mary Lois Robertson of Glasgow and Jacquelyn Evans of Frankfort.

1 son and a daughter-in-law: William Anthony “Tony” & Kim Robertson of Glasgow.

6 grandchildren: Wesley Israel, Elizabeth Wallace, Ricky Evans, Chris Evans, Andy Evans and Tiffany Evans, all of California.

6 great grandchildren

a sister and a brother-in-law: Lois Dale & Jim Myers of the Exie Community of Green County.

a brother and a sister-in-law: Kenneth U. & Debbie Robertson of Glasgow.

The funeral services for William “Slim” Raymond Robertson will be conducted at 11 A.M. Monday at the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg with burial to follow in the Greasy Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is requested from 9 A.M. Central time until time of service Monday at the Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to made to the American Cancer Society, which can be made at the funeral home.