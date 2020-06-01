0 Shares

William Terrance “Terry” Delk, 72, of Glasgow died Monday, June 1, 2020 at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was born in Glasgow on January 26, 1948 to the late Amel Delk and Mabel Ruth Bell Delk. He was a U.S Army Korean Veteran and had retired from A.O. Smith after many years. He attended Siloam Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mildred Dyer Delk; four sisters, Dana Branstetter (Lanny) of Horse Cave, KY, Linda and Brenda Yates of Glasgow and Anissa Krick (Nathan) of Hawaii; two brothers, Amel Delk, Jr. (Susie) of Lillian, AL and Chess Delk of Glasgow. several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Ann Delk; sister, Lanie Lea Delk Powell and a nephew, Justin Clarkson.

Graveside service for Terry Delk will be 1:00pm Wednesday, June 3rd at the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be provided by the DAV Chapter #20 of Glasgow.

Family and friends may visit www.Facebook.com/crowfuneralhome at 1:00pm to participate live in the celebration.

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Terry Delk. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

