Willie “Billie” Clyde Bellamy, 99, of Glasgow, died Monday, February 3, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at the Glenview Health Care Faculty, in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late William Wells and Elizabeth Clyde Stout Allen and the widow of Arthur Clifton Bellamy. Mrs. Bellamy was a License Practical Nurse at the Kentucky State Hospital in Glasgow and of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Martha Crow and Billie Tabor (James) both of Bowling Green; 8 grandchildren, Terri Patterson (Eric), Marsha Piper (Dodd) , Cliff Crow (Shannon), Modesa Simpson (John) all of Bowling Green, Beverly Harbison (Ricky) Glasgow, Charlie England (Michelle) of Park City, Jarrod England (Kristy) of Scottsville and Kim Goldman (Marty) French Lick, IN; 21 Great Grandchildren, 16 Great Great- Grandchildren, a sister-in-law Katherine Bellamy,1 niece and a special childhood friend Ollie Davis of Louisville. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Melinda Grubb, Staff of Glenview Health and Rehab Center, Joyce Ross and Paul & Lois Pace.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother Jewell Allen.

Funeral service will be held 5:00 pm Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Visitation will be on Thursday Feb.6th 1 pm until time for the service at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions to the ST Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude PL Memphis, TN. 381059959

