Willie F. Durbin, 73, of Caneyville passed away at 8:10 PM Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

The Edmonson County native was a forklift operator for Speed Queen Appliance Manufacturing and attended Hillvue Heights Church in Bowling Green. He was a son of the late Wavie Celesten Durbin and Lillie Mae Farris Durbin. He was preceded in death by three sons, Scotty Durbin, Michael Durbin and Willie Joe Durbin; four brothers, Charlie Durbin, Richard Durbin, James Durbin and Ervin Durbin; and a sister, Doris Rone.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra “Cyndee” Alexander Durbin; three daughters, Mandy Jones (Tony) of Palm Bay FL, Amy Neighbors (Richard) of Bowling Green and Holly Burnett (Shawn) of Caneyville; a son, Timmy Durbin of Morgantown; two brothers, Johnny Durbin of California and Wavey Durbin of Sunny Point; three sisters, Delores Monroe of Franklin, Goldie Hardin of Sunfish and Elizabeth Durbin of Sunny Point; 16 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews