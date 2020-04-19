0 Shares

Willie J. Smith Jr. age 72 of Tompkinsville passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Willie J. Smith Sr., and Salud “Sally” (Sejane) Smith. He was a US Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam, and a member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church.He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Kathey; two daughters; Tammy (Michael) Goolsby, Joy (B.J.) Wilborn, one son, Tommy (Angela) Smith, and one sister Ann (Smith) Knight. Seven grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild also survive.A drive-thru visitation for Willie J. Smith Jr.will be held on Sunday, from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. Attendees are asked to remain inside their vehicle at all times, you will be given a chance to sign the register book, receive a memorial folder and will be able to show their support and love to the family of Mr. Smith.All other services will be private, with burial in the Neal Cemetery.Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to assist the family with final expenses and may be left at the funeral home.Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home is in charge.

Related