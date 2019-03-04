Logo


WILLIE PAUL KILLMAN

on 04/03/2019
Willie Paul Killman, 73, Summer Shade, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his residence. Born March 6, 1946 in Tompkinsville, Ky he was a son of the late Charles Radford Killman and Willodean Hunter Killman Jones. He married Shirley Lynn Killman May 26, 1964, who survives. He was manger of LPH Mfg. and a member of the Oak Hill Church of Christ.

Survivors other than his wife, include three daughters, Tammi (Kenyon) Wallace, Glasgow, Kristi (Don) Jones, Summer Shade, and Amanda (Marty) Bailey, Summer Shade; two sisters, Runell (Dale) Cotton, Glasgow and Kathy (Tony) Adams, Summer Shade; seven grandchildren, Katie (Jason) McMurtrey, Kelsie Hodges, Christopher Cassaday, Dillon Jones, Stacy (Tabitha) Jones, Dralyn Bailey, and Denver Bailey: mother in law Eva Lynn; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death besides his parents by one brother Odell Killman and one sister Glaydell Coffey.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, April 5, 2019, at White Cemetery Chapel, with Lewis Blythe officiating. Burial will follow in the White Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019, 2:00-8:00 PM and on Friday, April 5, 2019, 7:00-10:30 at McMurtrey Funeral Home and after 11:00 AM till time of services at Whites Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Summer Shade Fire Department.

The family would like to thank the Summer Shade Fire Department for their quick response and  T J Samson emergency room staff for their support.

