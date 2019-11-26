0 Shares

Willie Sam Jones, age 88 of Glasgow, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at his residence. Born in Glasgow on September 8, 1931, he was the son of the late Howard and Florence (Bray) Jones. He was a farmer who loved UK sports, particularly basketball. He also loved golf, bowling, softball, hunting and four wheelers.

He is survived by three sons, James Jones (Jackie), Willie Jones (Shelia), Timmie Jones; five granddaughters, Jamie Moore (Tony), Julie Shipp (Jonathan), Jessica Harper (Dustin), Tiffany Gray (Will), Nikki Jones (Jeremy Brown); thirteen great grandchildren, Julianne Moore, Cash Moore, Josey Moore, Jones Moore, Cruz Moore, Trenton Shipp, Jaylee Shipp, Journey Shipp, Jolie Shipp, Hayden Dean, Raelyn Harper, Saylor Gray, Eli Gray.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Hamilton Jones; four brothers, Worthy “Zeke” Jones, Standley Jones, Wallace Jones and Woodrow Jones; two sisters, Estella “Babe” Jones and Quintella Martin.

Funeral services for Mr. Jones will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 27 at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Poplar Log cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 AM Wednesday until time for services at the funeral home.

