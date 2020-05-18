0 Shares

Wilma Irene (Denison) Turner, 88, of Gamaliel, Kentucky, passed away on May 16, 2020, at The Palace in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee.

She was born on August 26, 1931, the daughter of the late Herman and Ruby (Brooks) Denison. She married the late Windell Turner on January 13, 1948. She was a cook at the Monroe County Board of Education and was a member of the Gamaliel Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son-in-law, Abe Cross; two grandchildren, Johnna Carter and Christopher of Lafayette, Tennessee and Tiffiany Pedigo and Chris of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; four great-grandchildren, Elijah Carter and Emma, Micah Cross, Caban Green, and Kaitie Green.

In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Cheryl Steenbergen and Raina Cross; three grandchildren, Jeff Steenbergen, Christopher Cross, and Shannon Cross.

The family has chosen cremation with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later day.

Anderson- Bartley Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Wilma Turner.

