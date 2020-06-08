0 Shares

Wilma Jean Depp Sterling, 91, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Nashville, TN. She was born in Eighty-Eight, KY to Herman and Lillian Depp. She held her master’s in teaching from Western Kentucky University and Peabody College in Nashville. She met her husband Joe Sterling while teaching in the Florida Public School System. In 1992 she retired teaching in schools and continued teaching in Sunday School until just last year.

Survivors include her children, Joe, Jr. Sterling (Djina); Alice (Jeff); grandchildren, Cassidy, Joe III, Josh, and Annie.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Jon Sterling.

A family graveside service will be held on Monday at the Refuge Cemetery in Eighty-eight, KY. A memorial service will be held on June 21, 2020 at 2:00pm, Downtown Baptist Orlando.

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Sterling.

