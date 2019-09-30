0 Shares

Wilma Reynolds Wilson, 86 of Cub Run passed away Saturday evening at Signature Health Care of Hart County.

She was the daughter of the late Clint & Cynthia Wilkerson Reynolds and the wife of the late Earl Wilson.

Mrs. Wilson was a housewife and farmer and a member of the Wilkerson Temple Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by a sister Marie Logsdon, two brothers Walter & James Reynolds and a half-brother Curtis Dewayne Reynolds.

She is survived by:

Three sons-John Wilson of Cub Run

Kenneth Wilson & wife Sondra of Clarkson

Allen Wilson & wife Stacy of Cub Run

Two daughters-Jean Wilson of Horse Cave

Tracy Clark & hus. Jason of Horse Cave

One sister-Laura Huff of Munfordville

8 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren also survive

Funeral services for Wilma Reynolds Wilson will be 1pm Tuesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Cub Run Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 1-9pm and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.