Wilson and Brooks receive Patriot Award, Pickett explains honor

The Barren County Veteran’s Association held its annual Memorial Day service Monday at the Glasgow National Guard armory. Each year the Patriot Award is given to a local veteran.

Veteran’s Association Chair Darrell Pickett says the association decided to take applications for two Patriot Award recipients rather than just one this year. This year’s recipients were Mike Wilson and Rondal Brooks.

Pickett says Brooks has remained dedicated to serving his community after his military service.

As for Wilson, Pickett says he works to fight for Veteran’s benefits locally. Wilson served in the Vietnam conflict as a helicopter observer.

Pickett says both men were very deserving of the award. Hence, two awards were given Monday.

The Veterans Support and Assistance Office of South Central Kentucky is located at 315 South Green Street in Glasgow. The number for the service center is 270-629-2213.

