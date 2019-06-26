WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Wilson awaits extradition, hearings postponed in hired murder case

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man in Filipino custody is challenging extradition to the U.S. where he’s being charged with complicity to murder.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports 39-year-old Antonio Marsonel Wilson is under indictment on several charges connected to the February death of Smajo Miropija.

Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said at a pretrial conference Monday that Wilson is apparently challenging extradition.

Wilson fled to the Philippines during the investigation into 49-year-old Miropija’s death. Filipino police arrested Wilson in March; five days after local authorities obtained an arrest warrant.

The Bowling Green Police Department says Miropija’s death was a murder-for-hire and that Wilson paid 46-year-old Jeffery Smith to kill his girlfriend’s father.

Smith is being charged with murder.

Warren Circuit Judge John Grise reset hearings for Wilson and Smith for Aug. 5.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.