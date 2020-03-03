Wilson, Hodges arrested after traffic stop along Happy Valley Road

18 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Two people were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday.

Glasgow Police say an officer conducted a traffic stop along Happy Valley Road and determined someone was impaired. After field sobriety tests, Richard Wilson was determined to be under the influence. Methamphetamine was discovered inside his vehicle in two places, a news release said.

Officers located methamphetamine inside the car and inside a purse. The purse belonged to Ellen A. Hodges, also of Park City.

Wilson and Hodges both face one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Wilson also faces additional charges, including failure to produce an insurance card, no registration receipt and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first offense).

