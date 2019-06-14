0 Shares

Windel J. Morrison age 81 of Bowling Green, died Friday, June 14 at 2:25 a.m. at the Medical Center. Born in Warren County to the late Will and Nettie Turner Morrison. He was a Dozer Operator and farmer. He was a Member of Dedicated Baptist church. He is preceded in Death by his son, Randy Morrison, and grandson, Chris Morrison.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Morrison. Son, Jerry Morrison (Jennifer) of Atlanta Georgia, Kelvin Morrison (Dawn Whitaker) of Bowling Green. Two Grandchildren, Tiffany Dockery (Adam) and Cody Morrison (Lindsey). Great-Grandsons, Liam and Sammy, Great-Granddaughter, Allie. Two special Nieces, Debbie Steele and Mary J. Sewell, As well as several Nieces and Nephews.

Visitation will be 1:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday and after 9:00 a.m. Monday, service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel is honored to be in charge of all arrangements.