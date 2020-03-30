0 Shares

Windell Wisdom, age 77, of Park City, KY, departed this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Horse Cave, KY. The Bunker, MO native was born on November 10, 1942 to the late Henry Andrew Wisdom and the late Minnie Rose Metzger Wisdom. He was married to Norma Rae Pogue Wisdom, who also preceded him in death.

Windell was a retired General Motors employee, a truck driver and a member of Park City Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory— two sons, Warren Wisdom of Park City and Wayne Wisdom (Belinda) of Chalybeate; one daughter, Wendy Wisdom of Madison, TN; one grandson, Tanner Wisdom of Chalybeate and one brother, Ted Wisdom (Geanie). He was also preceded in death by one brother, Hershel Herman Wisdom.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association, 333 Guthrie Street, Suite 207, Louisville, KY 40202.

DUE TO RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE AND LIMITED TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY. – ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME PARK CITY CHAPEL –

