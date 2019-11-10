WINTER WEATHER IS EXPECTED TO ENTER SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY MONDAY NIGHT

This latest round of early-season snow has already developed from Montana into the Dakotas and it will quickly spread farther east through the Midwest by Monday. Following behind the snow is a blast of cold air which is likely to break records in the central and eastern states through midweek.

Winter storm warnings and winter winter advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service in the northern High Plains and northern Rockies. Winter storm watches are posted from the Adirondacks of New York into northern Vermont as well as in a few spots around the Great Lakes.

Precipitation will become more widespread and heavier as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico reaches the cold front in the Midwest on Veterans Day.

Snow will be most likely from the southern Great Lakes into upstate New York and northern New England. Rain may change to freezing rain, sleet, then snow from the Ohio Valley to the Ozarks before ending late.

Snow is likely to impact the morning commute in Chicago and the evening commute in Cleveland.

Monday night, snow may become heavier from western and central New York to northern New England. Some freezing rain and sleet are possible on the southern edge of that snow area.

Rain will change to a quick round of snow into parts of the Tennessee Valley and Appalachians by Monday night.

Widespread snow will have already ended across the Midwest by Monday night, but streamers of lake-effect snow will likely develop south and east of the Great Lakes.

How Much Snow?

Some of the heaviest snow of the season so far may fall in parts of the interior Northeast, and a few spots in the higher elevations of New England and northern New York could pick up more than 10 inches.

Some light ice accumulations are possible in parts of northern New England from southern Maine to New Hampshire before the precipitation either ends as snow or ends altogether.

Elsewhere, a strip of moderate snowfall totals is possible in the High Plains, southern Great Lakes and central Appalachians.

The typical lake-effect snowbelts southeast of lakes Superior, Michigan and Erie will pick up locally higher snowfall totals – over 10 inches in some spots.

The major East Coast cities should receive little or no accumulation.

Light snowfall accumulations are possible in the mid-Mississippi and Tennessee valleys, including in St. Louis, Louisville and Nashville.