WITCHER: ‘Hopefully it’s not a permanent thing’; city to discontinue Southgate recycling program

3 Shares

Glasgow City Councilmember Marlin Witcher listens at a meeting of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors Jan. 28, 2020. Witcher is the chairman of the Infrastructure Committee that decided to halt recycling efforts at Southgate Plaza. Also pictured is EPB board member Tag Taylor.

Photo by Brennan Crain/ WCLU News.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow will soon suspend its weekly recycling program.

The Infrastructure Committee of the Glasgow City Council and Department of Public Works announced Monday that the recycling drop-off location at Southgate Plaza will be suspended until further notice.

This action follows several local and national recycling programs. The market value of recycled material is falling short, and the importation of recycled material to China was limited in 2018.

Since that limitation was placed on recycled material, several programs have halted their efforts.

Councilmember Marlin Witcher said recycling efforts won’t be totally neglected. However, the drop-off times and location has changed.

“Your curb recycles, and your recycle out at the landfill will still be in effect. It won’t be affected at all,” Witcher said.

The city published a list of acceptable and non-acceptable recycled materials Tuesday.

The Department of Public Works will continue curbside pick-up. Recycling bins are free and can be delivered by calling Public Works at (270) 651-5977, a flyer said.

Saturday recycling drop-offs at the landfill and Southgate Plaza will discontinue April 1.

Some citizens voiced their opposition to the decision on a Tuesday “City of Glasgow Kentucky Municipal Government” Facebook post.

“It’s great city residents have the option of a free bin, but there needs to be an option for county residents too,” Amber Rowe Flowers said. “Recycling is important for the environment and for maintaining the beauty of our county, not just the city.”

City and County-wide clean-up week

City and county-wide cleanup week begins March 23. City residents may place extra trash, large items and bagged or boxed items on the curbside for pickup. The Department of Public Works said pickup will continue on normal garbage pickup days.

Trucks, dumpsters and county employees will be at designated drop-off locations throughout Barren County that week also. Those locations are as follows: Hiseville, Mill Street (Monday, March 23); Park City, Bells Tavern (Tuesday, March 24); Cave City Volunteer Fire Department (Tuesday, March 24); East Barren Volunteer Fire Department (Wednesday, March 25); Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department (Thursday, March 26); Haywood Volunteer Fire Department (Thursday, March 26); Temple Hill Fair Grounds (Friday, March 27); and South Barren Volunteer Fire Department, Steam Mill Road (Friday, March 27).

Large items such as appliances, couches, dressers, mattresses and recliners will be accepted. However, small items like tires, batteries, liquids, paint, oil and pesticides will not be accepted. Small items must be bagged or boxed.

For more information, the Glasgow Public Works Department can be reached at (270) 651-5977 and the Barren County Solid Waste can be reached at (270) 651-3338.

Related