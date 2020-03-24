WKU adopts PDF grading policy option for students, course withdrawal postponed

0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University students will have the option to elect for an alternative grading system while the University undergoes unprecedented changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Cheryl L. Stevens, WKU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, said the policy, called Pass/D/Fail will be offered to undergraduate and graduate students.

“Every day, I’ve thought about the challenges that you are facing and keeping those in mind with the decisions we’ve been making,” Stevens said in a University-wide email.

The policy is designed to give students a choice to shift classes from the traditional A-F scale. The Pass/D/Fail policy allows the University to maintain its accrediting requirements while providing choice and flexibility for students, Stevens said.

“Since the crisis began, I’ve told faculty that our guiding principles will be flexibility, student learning, student success, and degree completion,” Stevens’ email said.

Classes will maintain their default grading mode assigned when they began, but students may choose to shift to PDF grading by May 8. If the grading mode is not shifted by May 8, grades will be recorded with the original grading mode, according to the WKU COVID-19 grading policy.

The option will be made available to student by mid-April, Stevens said.

Grades will be recorded and converted after final exams. Students with grades A-C will receive a “Pass,” rather than the letter grade. The “P” grade will count as credit, but the University said GPA will not be impacted.

Students receiving a “D” will get credit for that course and their GPA will be impacted. Likewise, an “F” will not gain the student course credit, but it will damage their GPA.

WKU’s final withdrawal date is also postponed to May 1.

