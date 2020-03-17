WKU cancels remainder of in-person classes for spring semester, postpones graduation

141 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University students will not return to in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester, according to President Timothy Caboni.

The WKU COVID-19 Taskforce continues to meet daily, a Tuesday news release said. The Center for Disease Control is also evolving its guidance in the wake of the global pandemic.

WKU will continue to deliver instruction via alternate delivery formats through the end of the spring semester, with no in-person instruction for the remainder of the year. Students are also encouraged to return home if they can.

“Very limited University housing will remain open for the remainder of the semester; and only for those students who demonstrate the need to remain on campus,” a news release said.

Move-out plan information will be released in the next 48 hours, along with a refund schedule for housing and dining. Students were advised to refrain from moving out without coordination from their hall director.

All in-person events for the remainder of the semester are cancelled, postponed or virtualized.

Graduation ceremonies are also postponed. However, the University said diplomas will be conferred in May to ensure students graduate on time.

“What we have done as a University in the last few days has been a monumental undertaking and, simply put, exhausting for many,” Caboni said. “I am incredibly proud of our WKU Family’s tireless work to meet the needs of our students while assuring the safety of our community.”

Related