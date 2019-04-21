WKU IN GLASGOW TO HONOR GLASGOW B&PW CLUB

0 Shares

Glasgow, Kentucky – WKU in Glasgow will host an event next Thursday to recognize members of the Glasgow Business & Professional Women’s Club (B&PW) for their support of WKU higher education within the region.

Stephanie Prichard is the campus outreach coordinator at WKU in Glasgow and is in charge of the event.

“The Glasgow B&PW has been a supporter of WKU for many years, which includes raising over $100,000 for a library fund in 1989 which helped fund the Glasgow campus library for 30 years,” said Pritchard.

“Their support has made a lasting impact on WKU in Glasgow, and we want to honor their members – past and present,” she added.

This fall, WKU in Glasgow will expand the library space into the Learning Commons which will provide a space for students to study, meet and collaborate. The Learning Commons will include quiet study areas, computers & printing stations, resources, collaboration space, open workspaces and reading nooks.

“This will provide students with space to do whatever they need to do, whether it be to have a quiet area to read or study or a place to work together on class projects,” said Prichard. “As we expand to meet the needs of today’s students, we also want to pause and officially commemorate the hard work and support of the B&PW. We dedicate this space to them.”

The dedication will take place at WKU in Glasgow on Thursday, April 25 at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.